Evansville Nursing Home Accused of Racist Practices

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing an Evansville Nursing Home Group, accusing them of racists practices. Management, staff and residents are also accused of using racial slurs toward African-American workers.

The complaint states the Village at Hamilton Pointe and TLC Management will prohibit black employees from going into rooms, if residents don’t want them there.

The lawsuit also claims the nursing home operators subjected black employees to racial harassment.

Seven current and former black employees say they complained to management, but no action was taken.

The EEOC is now requesting a jury trial.

The Village of Hamilton Pointe released the following statement:

The Village of Hamilton Pointe has just received the complaint filed by the EEOC. The allegations are without merit, and we intend to vigorously defend this case. The company does not comment on ongoing litigation. Hamilton Pointe is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and the company takes its obligations to its employees seriously. We will continue to focus on our employees and our mission to provide high quality medical care to our residents. Shawn Cates

Executive Director

