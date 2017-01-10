Home Indiana Evansville Evansville North Teacher Is New Wood Memorial Football Coach January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Wood Memorial is getting a new football coach after the former coach quit. Derek Archer is currently a social sciences teacher at North High School in Evansville.

Archer will begin as the football coach for the 2017-2018 football season.

Archer is a tri-state native who graduated from Gibson Southern High School in 1992. He is a University of Southern Indiana graduate and has a master’s in teaching from Oakland City University.

Archer’s coaching background is extensive and spans 23 years. He worked as an assistant varsity football coach at Gibson Southern (1994-1997), Tecumseh Jr./Sr. (1997-1998), Henderson South Middle School (2000-2001), Red Hill High School in Illinois (2006-2012), and Evansville North High School (as JV and Assistant Varsity football coach (2014-2016)).

Wood Memorial’s football team was unable to play for the 2016 season due to an investigation into hazing allegations.

Comments

comments