Evansville Non-Profits Receive Donations from Downtown Optimist Club

An Evansville club is spreading financial cheer to more than 30 non-profit organizations this holiday season.

The Downtown Optimist Club Foundation is awarding over $20,000 between 33 organizations that help youth in the area.

The club’s purpose is to serve children in the community by helping them reach their full potential. Thanks to member contributions, that purpose has been fulfilled for more than 30 years.

Club President Michael Burk says that while the club doesn’t get to see the end results of what they give, they enjoy getting a taste of what programs they are helping.

The organizations receiving grants include Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Boom Squad, and the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center.

