Evansville Night Club to Close its Doors

An Evansville Night Club will be closing its doors after receiving nearly 20 violations from excise officers. Scandals, known as the Pub, announced on Facebook that it is closing permanently. The Facebook page goes on to say this is not goodbye forever, just for now, and thanks for the loyalty and support.

The bar was previously issued six violations and two warnings on a total of 34 charges over the past 18 months. Some of those charges include sale of alcohol to a minor, smoke free air law violations and hindering law enforcement.

To see the statement about Scandals closing, visit Scandals Night Club Facebook Page.

