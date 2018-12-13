Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Native Wins Silver Medal in Culinary World Cup December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville native and Sullivan University has received recognition on an international level for her skills in the culinary arts.

Chef Kelsee Newman earned a silver medal in the Culinary World Cup international competition that takes in place Luxembourg.

Chef Newman competed in the event with Team USA, creating five unique dessert plates and four petits fours during the competition.

“Sullivan University, for as long as I have been a part of it, has always been very diligent in supporting competitive work,” said Chef Newman. “It’s great to be surrounded by people who understand the amount of work and time that goes into this sort of thing.”

The Culinary World Cup is held every four years in Luxembourg and is a major international competition that features teams from 66 countries.

Chef David H. Dodd, the executive director of the National Center for Hospitality Studies at Sullivan and a veteran of international competitions, said that any member of an Olympic culinary team faces an extreme challenge.

“I knew when I graduated that I wanted to teach, and that’s, in part, a result of the experience I had as a student,” Chef Newman said. “I needed, and wanted, real-world experience first, but this was always the end goal for me. I love being in a fast-paced production kitchen, but the ability to share knowledge and experiences for the benefit of someone else’s life and career is something I am very passionate about.”

Chef Newman says she plans on competing in more culinary competitions in the future.

