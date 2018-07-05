Evansville Native to Compete in 2018 HydroFest

Evansville HyrdoFest is coming to the Ohio River on August 31st through September 2nd, and one of the racers will be Jared Behrman of Evansville.

Behrman will be competing in a few races before HydroFest, but claims that this one is his primary race.

General admission wristbands for the race are currently being sold at all Schnuck’s locations in the area.

They will also be sold on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend at Court Street, Main Street, Walnut Street, and Cherry Street gates.

