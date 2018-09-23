Evansville Native Throws First Pitch At Cardinal’s Game

An Evansville veteran is getting ready for a big moment this weekend. Jim Schiff will be throwing out the first pitch during Evansville Day at this Sunday’s St. Louis Cardinals game.

Schiff is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War. When he came home he started Schiff’s air conditioning and his son now runs the business. Schiff says he’s been a redbird fan for a long time.

“Growing up a Cardinals fan, going back to the late 50’s and watching Stan Musical at Sportsman’s Park, it’s kind of a dream come true. One of those things that you don’t think ever would happen. So I’m looking forward to it,” says Schiff.

The Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants this Sunday with the first pitch is starting at 1:15.

Jim Schiff was there for Evansville Day, which is way for us to help support local charities in our community. Ticket sales were $30 and included a free hot dog and a free drink. Half of all the proceeds raised were donated to local charities. The Dream Center and The Honor Flight received $12 for every ticket sold.

