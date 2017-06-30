Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Native Talks about Experience on Set of A League of Their Own June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

We continue our special coverage of the 25th anniversary of A League of Their Own. When searching for extras and baseball players for the movie, the process started off slow, but after a series of tryouts, Dee Sloan from Evansville made the cut.

44News This Morning anchor Shelby Coates has Sloan’s personal experience with the production of the film in her hometown.

Dee Sloan was a 21-year-old college student when A League of Their Own moved into the tri-state for filming. She said about 1,000 to 2,000 people tried out for the movie, showing off their baseball skills. And she eventually got a callback.

Sloan had to give up her scholarship to be a baseball player in the film, sharing scenes with Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna and other celebrities.

Sloan said the film today, 25 years later, is simply funny, with a simple message about equality.

Dee Sloan tells 44News, one of her strongest memories is filming the World Series Championship scene. She said it was actually 90 degrees that day, and actors had to wear wool skirts and jackets. She said they did those bus scenes over and over again.

Sloan now lives in St. Louis.

