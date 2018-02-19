44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Native Shares Experiences of Homelessness

February 19th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

From skid row to the big screen one Evansville native is sharing her story. Terri “Detroit” Hughes showed her documentary video Lost Angels Monday at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

It shares her story of overcoming homelessness and drug addiction. Hughes is from Evansville originally but now lives in LA. She says she comes back to her hometown often and has seen the homelessness problem skyrocket in the city.

The movie showing was part of a larger symposium on homelessness.

