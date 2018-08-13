Evansville Native Robert Plane Passes Away

Robert Plane, former Wells College President and Evansville native, has passed away.

Wells College reported that Plane died at his home in Albuquerque. In a statement Wells College released, it says Plane also served as Clarkson University’s 12th president, as provost of Cornell University, and as author or co-author of more than 70 research papers and several books, including an introductory chemistry text that became a standard in the field.

Plane was born in Evansville in 1927 and graduated from Bosse High School. His education continued at Evansville College, now known as the University of Evansville, and graduated in 1948.

“On behalf of the entire Wells College community, I share my deepest condolences with the Plane family upon the passing of former president Robert Plane,” said President Jonathan Gibralter. “Bob is fondly remembered by many here at the College, which benefitted greatly from his wisdom and guidance during his leadership,” he added.

Aside from educating others, Plane was an avid fan of playing music and making wine.

Plane was 90 years old.

