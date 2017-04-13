Evansville Native Paints a Message for Students

Some people paint the world brighter, and others paint really fast. Randall Hedden does both. Former Harper Elementary student and speed painter Randall Hedden came out to the school to do some paintings for the kids.

In a matter of minutes he painted the Statue of Liberty, and Bruno Mars all while jamming out to music. But his real reasoning for being there, he said, to show kids it’s ok to be different.

Hedden said he used the paintings to connect with the children then he talked with them about being nice to others, and looking for the good in everyone.

He will be hosting a performance and auction to help Harper Elementary get a walking path at the school.

The open house event is from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and a silent auction is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a live performance and auction from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $20.

For more information about Randall Hedden, visit Tribute Art Live.

Comments

comments