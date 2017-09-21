Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Native Named Director of Esports Operations for Pacers September 21st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville native Robert Parrent is the new director of ESports Operations for the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers NBA 2K League team is one of 17 from the NBA that will participate in the league’s inaugural campaign in 2018.

Parrent’s professional experience includes his role as an IMS Business Analyst at Berry Plastics Corp. He also served as Co-Owner of Blue Commerce, LLC, a market research and Ecommerce business.

Parrent has served as an Associate Head Coach with the Evansville Soccer Club, Reitz High School, and volunteered with USI Intramurals, Race for the Cure, and the Evansville Half Marathon.

