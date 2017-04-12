Evansville-Native Meyer Up For Highest NCAA Golf Award

From Evansville Central to the University of Illinois, Dylan Meyer has excelled at his sport.

Meyer is now a semifinalist for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award, given out to the nation’s top golfers across all athletic divisions.

He is joined by teammate Nick Hardy as one of 10 candidates remaining for the honor.

Meyer recently won at the 3M Augusta Invitational, which secured him a spot in the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship next year.

He is also ranked in the top-10 at No.6 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The winner of the Ben Hogan Award is announced May 22, but two weeks prior the award selection committee will narrow it down to three finalists Wednesday, May 3.

Comments

comments