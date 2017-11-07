Evansville-Native Holly Dunn’s Book Now On Bookshelves

Sole Survivor is now on bookshelves. The book documents Evansville-native Holly Dunn’s unconventional process of healing. Dunn is the only known survivor of the infamous railroad serial killer. She hopes to give readers a clear message about the importance of addressing domestic violence and finding a voice for victims.

Sole Survivor is available at area bookstores it is also available on Amazon and iTunes.

In January, Dunn will host a book signing at Evansville Barnes and Noble.

Comments

comments