44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville-Native Holly Dunn’s Book Now On Bookshelves

Evansville-Native Holly Dunn’s Book Now On Bookshelves

November 7th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Sole Survivor is now on bookshelves. The book documents Evansville-native Holly Dunn’s unconventional process of healing. Dunn is the only known survivor of the infamous railroad serial killer. She hopes to give readers a clear message about the importance of addressing domestic violence and finding a voice for victims.

Sole Survivor is available at area bookstores it is also available on Amazon and iTunes.

In January, Dunn will host a book signing at Evansville Barnes and Noble.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.