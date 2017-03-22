Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Native Dylan Meyer Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week March 22nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Big Ten Conference announced this afternoon that junior University of Illinois golfer and Central graduate Dylan Meyer is the Golfer of the Week.

Meyer is coming off of a second-place finish at the Lone Star Invitational, where he shot a career-low 202 (-14) at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas.

His opening round 65 was also a career-low and Meyer’s 202 total score is tied for the third-lowest individual 54-hole score in Illinois history.

At the same event, the Illini shot 36-under par as a team, which was good for second place.

The weekly honor is the first for Meyer and the fourth for an Illini golfer this season.

