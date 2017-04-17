Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Native to Announce Candidacy for State Senate District 49 April 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville native plans to announce his candidacy for State Senate District 49. Republican Brady Hall plans to formally announce his candidacy on Saturday, April 22nd at 4 p.m. He will give a brief overview of his platform then head to the Guns’n’Hoses event.

Hall promises to focus his campaign on halting heroin and investing in manufacturing education.

Brady Hall was born and raised on Evansville’s west side. He graduated from Reitz High School, and graduated from the University of Evansville with a degree in Business Administration. He was an NCAA Division I Cross Country athlete while at UE.

Hall worked at Hilliard Lyons for three years, and recently joined an independent, local firm, Wealthtrends Advisors.

He was appointed to the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden Advisory Board, is the Co-Chair of the Evansville Police Department Foundation 2017 SWAT Challenge, serves as the Chair of the Finance Committee & Treasurer for the Evansville-Area Trails Coalition, and the Speaker Chair & Board Member of the Rotaract Club of Evansville, and a Board Member & Treasurer of HOLA.

For more information, message the “Hoosiers for Hall” Facebook page at Facebook Hoosiers for Hall.

Comments

comments