Evansville is Named One of the Best Cities for a Green Career March 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor

One tri-state city is being recognized for its green and environmentally focused efforts. Evansville is named one of the best cities for a green career. A study of nearly 200 cities, including state capitals and centers of technology are among the best places in the nation for people looking for environmentally focused jobs.

GoodCall.com reviewed data from 192 cities to determine what the best cities for a green career would be.

Rankings were based on the number of jobs posted online, cost of living, amenities, and a comparison of the average salary of environmental jobs to the average salary for the area. Five of the top 10 cities were state capitals, and all, but one had fewer than 300,000 residents.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana tops off the list at #1. And Fremont, California rounds out the list at #192. In the tri-state, Evansville ranks #25 out of the 192 cities, making it one of the best cities to find a green career.

The top 10 include cities such as Anchorage, AK, Boise, ID, Lansing, MI, and Pittsburgh, PA. The bottom 10 include cities such as New York, NY, Jersey City, NJ, Mesa, AZ, and San Jose, CA.

For a complete list, visit 2017 Best Cities for a Green Career.

