Evansville Named a 2018 Community Placemaking Award Winner

The City of Evansville has been named a 2018 community Placemaking award winner in the above 20,000 population category.

This announcement comes from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM).

The City will be honored for their North Main Streetscape project. Their work in the Jacobsville neighborhood resulted in the development of a comprehensive plan that included bike lanes, accessible ramps and sidewalks, new paving and more.

“I visit Evansville on a very regular basis. This is a city that understands the need to focus resources on place-based development. The North Main Streetscape project is an example of how city leaders can use a multi-purpose approach to make both a visual and practical impact on a neighborhood.” said AIM CEO Matt Greller.

The City will receive its award during the AIM Annual Awards Luncheon presented by Umbaugh, October 3rd, at the 2018 Aim Ideas Summit in French Lick.

