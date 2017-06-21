Evansville NAACP Says Lincoln Estates Owners Acted Properly

An Evansville Civil Rights agency says for the most part the issue at Lincoln Estates was handled properly. Many residents at the complex became upset and took their complaints to the mayor after receiving eviction notices.

However the Evansville NAACP says the apartment complex was in such need of renovations, the new owners had to move people out to fix the problem. But the organization says the new management could have done a better job communicating with the tenants.

The NAACP also says it will watch to make sure the new owner follows through with promises to fix the buildings.

The group believes there needs to be a taskforce to do crisis intervention on an ongoing basis.

You can read the full letter from the Evansville NAACP below.

