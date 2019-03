This weekend in Evansville there’s a chance to experience an earthquake. The Evansville Museum is hosting ‘Quake Cottage” it’s an earthquake simulator.

The tiny home is mounted on a trailer that mimics an earthquakes movement and allows people to experience the natural disaster. The event also serves as a learning tool for the Evansville Museum.

They’re hoping that by showing people what happens during an earthquake they will be more prepared if a big one strikes. The Hoosier state has a history of earthquakes and the cottage can simulate 2.0 to 7.0 magnitude earthquakes.

If you’d like to check out the quake cottage it’s at the Evansville Museum through Saturday.

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

