Evansville Museum to Screen “Earthrise” Documentary

The first people to see the Earth from the moon were astronauts and you can get a glimpse of what they were seeing right here in the Tri-State.

A 30-minute documentary called Earthrise is showing at the Evansville Museum of Arts History and Science.

The film shows us the view the Apollo 8 astronauts had in December 1968 which is referred to as the iconic Earthrise.

Evansville Museum Director of Science Experiences Mitch Luman says, “Our audience is composed of people that weren’t born when this happened and also people who remember it from when they were in their teens and it was a big moment when the news came that people saw the Earth for the first time and they’re are reliving that moment today.”

The film will run Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. at the Koch Theater inside the museum in downtown Evansville.

