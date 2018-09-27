Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Museum Hosts Free Dinosaur and Meteorite Lecture September 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science will host an interesting event tonight. The Dinosaurs and Meteorites lecture presented by Owensboro meteorite collector Jerry Garner of Owensboro will start at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture is being held to go along with the Dinosaur Discovery Exhibition which runs through October 28th.

The display includes robotic dinosaurs, fossil replicas, meteorites and activities for children.

Admission to this lecture is free.

