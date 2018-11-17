Home Indiana Evansville Museum Hosts Annual Winter Festival November 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Santa Claus made a stop at the annual winter festival put on by the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.

Families enjoyed live entertainment from the Evansville ballet, the Hadi Shriner’s Funster’s and several musical performances.

Not only was access to the museums gallery offered, there were hands on activities for both adults and children.

“so far everybody seems to be happy. so last year we did this and a big storm went through so attendance was low and that caused a little consternation among the vendors but we do have repeat customers so they’re back again and hopefully the nice weather and expanded event will bring out more people.”

Museum staff also performed science demonstrations and holidays shows in the Koch immersive theater.

