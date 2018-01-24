Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Museum Hosting Transgender Awareness Lecture Next Month January 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Museum’s Community Cultural Conversations will continue next month with a discussion about Transgender Awareness. The lecture is set for Friday, February 2nd at 6 p.m. in the Old Gallery.

It’ll feature Dr. Amie McKibban and Alexander Kessler who will discuss obstacles and opportunities for transgender people in the Evansville area.

Dr. McKibban is an advocate for sexuality and gender issues, and Kessler has served on the board the Tri-State Alliance.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

