Evansville Museum Hosting Opioid Q&A

Residents of Evansville will have the opportunity to learn more about the opioid crisis that has been prominent in not only the nation, but our community as well.

On September 13th, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science will host a Health is for Everyone: Opioid Q&A. The event is aimed at giving individuals an opportunity to learn about opioids in Evansville.

The event will be moderated by Crystal Sisson, director of the Substance Abuse Council of Vanderburgh County. Also in attendance will be Monte Guenin with the Drug Task Force, Jodi Uebelhack to discuss treatment court, Donna Lilly to present on Medicated Assisted Treatment, Amber Wolfe of the Arthritis Foundation and Katy Adams to talk about coaching her clients through recovery.

The event is free and open to the public and will start at 6:00PM in the Old Gallery.

Comments

comments