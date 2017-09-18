Evansville Museum to Host WWI Bus Tour

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the US entering into World War One. The Evansville Museum of Art, History and Science is commemorating the anniversary with a special event this November.

It’s a bus tour that will also honor the war’s first combat death, Evansville native James Bethel Gresham. The tour will include stops at the site of Gresham’s funeral and the memorial home built for his mother.

It’s set for Saturday, November 4th. Tickets are $25 for museum members and 40 for non-members.

For more information on the event, click here/.

