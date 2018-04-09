Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Museum to Host Moon Watch April 19th April 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Museum will be hosting a Moon Watch later this month. When the sun sets on April 19th, the Evansville Museum in cooperation with the Evansville Astronomical Society will conduct a moon watch from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers say there’s nothing special happening with the moon that evening, but it’s a good time to view mountains and craters that show less contrast during other times of the month.

This is an admission-free program where attendants will be able to catch enticing views of the moon through telescopes.

The Evansville Museum will present two astronomical programs in its Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium that evening.

At 6 p.m. there will be a presentation of the astronomical program Skies over Evansville in the planetarium to highlight the stars visible overhead. At 7 p.m., the planetarium will present its planet program, A Solar System Tour. Both programs are live, interactive and presented on the dome of the largest projection screen in the city.

Admission to each show will be five dollars per person. If you’re a museum member, you can get into the shows for free.

