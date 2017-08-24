Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Museum to Host First Ever Geek and Comic Con August 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Get ready for the first ever Geek and Comic Con at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science. It’s set for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will showcase the art, history and science behind comics, geek culture, and science-fiction.

It’s a family friendly event and will feature Kyle Starks, the creator of Image Comic’s “Rocky Candy Mountain”, as the guest of honor. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for non-museum member kids. For more information, click here

