Evansville Museum To Highlight WWII Efforts

It’s a new name and a new museum. Board member announced the new museum focused on Evansville’s World War II legacy will officially be named the Evansville Wartime Museum. Its mission is to collect, preserve and make wartime memorabilia accessible to future generations.

From building LSTs to creating an IV fluid that saved lives on battlefields, officials say Evansville played a vital role in WWII. And the museum will show just that.

Board President Jack Buttrum says, “By the standards of those days, each of those were high-tech developments, capitalizing on our city’s ability to generate a response to a need. In that case, a World War.”

Board members plan to open the museum in the spring. It will be locate on the northwest corner of the Evansville Regional Airport grounds.

If you have any memorabilia to donate, visit the Evansville Wartime Museum Facebook Page.

