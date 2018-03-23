Evansville Museum Guild To Give Fashion Inspiration At Derby-Style Show
The Kentucky Derby is closer than you think, and the Evansville Museum Guild wants to give you some fashion inspiration at their derby-style show next month.
This event will be held at the Evansville Country Club on Stringtown Road on April 5th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
At the event there will be derby-inspired cuisine, a cash bar, and a silent auction.
Attendees will be able to view a sampling of men’s and women’s fashions for your 2018 Derby Festivities.
Hats, handbags, and bowties will be for sale at the event. Derby dress is encouraged, but not required.