Evansville Museum Guild To Give Fashion Inspiration At Derby-Style Show March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Kentucky Derby is closer than you think, and the Evansville Museum Guild wants to give you some fashion inspiration at their derby-style show next month.

This event will be held at the Evansville Country Club on Stringtown Road on April 5th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.

At the event there will be derby-inspired cuisine, a cash bar, and a silent auction.

Attendees will be able to view a sampling of men’s and women’s fashions for your 2018 Derby Festivities.

Hats, handbags, and bowties will be for sale at the event. Derby dress is encouraged, but not required.

