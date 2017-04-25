Evansville Museum and Diamond Galleria Partner to Host Date Night Event

While you can always make the Evansville Museum a dating destination, the Evansville Museum Guild and the Diamond Galleria are partnering to bring you a unique date night experience. Dawn Stevens, President of the Evansville Museum Guild, joined 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason to talk about this upcoming event.

This event will take place Thursday, April 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with spirit tastings and live music. The charming trickster Richard Darshwood will entertain guests throughout the evening with magic tricks.

Tickets are $75 per couple, which includes one entry into a raffle for a prize package. The prize package includes items from The Diamond Galleria, Le Merigot, Cavanaugh’s, Aah Spa and Salon, Showplace Cinemas, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science plus more.

Free Uber rides are available for guests. To buy tickets, visit Evansville Museum Date Night.

