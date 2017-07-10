Evansville Museum of Arts Earns Highest National Recognition

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science has earned the highest national recognition possible.

It’s been awarded Re-Accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

The title stands for excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies and the public.

The Evansville Museum has held that Accreditation since the 1970s and it has to be renewed at least every 10 yeas.

The alliance says the accreditation sets the standard fro quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability

Of the nation’s nearly 33,000 museums, only about 1,000 are currently accredited.

