Evansville Museum Accepting Applications For International Drone Film Festival September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Museum is accepting applications for the International Drone Film Festival coming to the city next month. This event is Saturday, October 21st from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science on Riverside Drive.

This film competition is offering a unique overview of the developing trends and techniques of drone cinematography. It offers a platform for filmmakers around the globe to exhibit their work, and compete for cash prizes.

Screenings will take place inside the dome of the Museum’s Koch Immersive Theater to showcase the winning entries and shortlisted films. This is a day-long event that features drone vendors, drone demonstrations, and giveaways.

There will be screenings of the selected films at 11 a.m. Winners for each category will be announced at 4 p.m.

Grand Prize Awards

Best of Show

Best Tri-State Film (films submitted from Indiana, Kentucky & Illinois)

Best Student Entry (entries by students)

People’s Choice Award (picked during event)

Category Awards

Short Film (Using a Drone to tell a Story)

Land, Sky, Water, Air (Landscapes, Nature, Urban)

Extreme Video (Drone Racing, Sports, Fast-Paced Videos)

Open Category (Films that Do Not Fit in Other Categories)

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $22 for non-members (this price includes museum admission). The jury panel that selects the official winner, nominee, and category winners, include Roger McBain – former arts editor for Courier & Press, Joe Atkinson – digital multi-media specialist in residence at UE, and Aaron Begle – videographer, drone pilot.

Your film cannot exceed five minutes in length. Applications will be accepted through October 7th.

To submit your film, visit Evansville Museum International Drone Film Festival.

For more information, visit International Drone Film Festival.

