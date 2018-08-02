Evansville Murder Suspect Receives Trial Date

A trial date has been set for the man facing murder charges in connection to Austin Smith’s fatal shooting last August.

Travis Phelps is the suspect in the shooting incident that happened last year in August.

Phelps is accused of shooting Smith during a domestic dispute. Smith passed away from his injuries in late June of this year.

Phelps will appear in Vanderburgh Superior Court on January 22nd. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of meth.

