Evansville Murder Suspect Receives Sentence of 65 Years November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The man convicted in a 2017 deadly shooting has received a sentence of 65 years in prison.

Donovan Thomas was sentenced on November 16th in the shooting death of Michael Pardee.

Last month, a jury convicted Thomas of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

Desean Summers and Romanno Wright also face charges in Pardee’s death.

Police say on December 31st, three men were part of a drug deal along South Green River Road where Pardee was shot. His body was later found in a car in the former Burlington Coat Factory parking lot.

Romanno Wright entered a plea agreement earlier this month and will be sentenced on December 3rd. Summers will also be in court on December 11th.

