Evansville Murder Suspect Now Faces Additional Charges

Michael Howell, accused of killing Beverly Karns in April of 2016, now faces additional charges.

Howell’s jury trial date is set for March 20th. In addition to murder and intimidation charges in Vanderburgh County, he now faces attempted murder.

Howell’s lawyers argue that the attempted murder occurred in Warrick County, where a case is already open against Howell. However, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office argue the chase leading to the attempted murder charge began in Vanderburgh County.

Police say Howell shot Karns at a home on Maxwell Drive in Evansville, driving with the body to Warrick County. There, Howell wrecked his truck after allegedly shooting a witness.

Comments

comments