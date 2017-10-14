Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Murder Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder 9 Years ago October 14th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Fifty-one year old Richard Worley is facing murder charges after a Friday night shooting on Frisse Avenue in Evansville that left one woman dead. However, this isn’t the first time Worley is facing a charge of murder.

In January 2008, Worley was charged with attempted murder. He initially entered a not guilty plea for the incident.

In March 2008, a request for evaluation of Worley’s competency and insanity was filed with the court. The evaluation found Worley was competent to stand trial.

In June 2009, Worley withdrew his ‘not guilty’ plea and entered a plea of ‘guilty’. In the plea agreement Worley’s charge of attempted murder was lessened to aggravated battery.

Worley was sentenced to 12 years in jail and was given credit for 546 days he had already spent in jail.

In February 2014, Worley was granted permission to enter a community transition program.

