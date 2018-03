Home Indiana Evansville MPO Needs Feedback on Road Plan March 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky

If you live in Vanderburgh, Warrick or Henderson county officials want to hear from you. The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is working to update its metro transportation plan by the year 2045.

There is an online survey for people in those three counties to give feedback about the area’s transportation systems and how they can be improved.

Visit Metropolitan Transportation Plan to take the survey.

