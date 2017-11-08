Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Mounted Police Showcases New Horses at Boys and Girls Club November 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two of the newest member of the Evansville Police force got to meet some of their fans Wednesday.

Speck and Blondie, and their officer companions met with members of the Boys and Girls Club during their official welcoming ceremony.

The EPD Foundation was able to help secure the funds for the horses through a partnership with One Main Financial. The primary uses for the horses will be crowd control during special events and public relations.

“The public as you saw here earlier and right now I’m watching the horses they eat it up they absolutely love it and we’re getting a lot more interaction than I thought we would with them,” says Chief Billy Bolin.

As for right now EPD will stick with just two horses but may expand the program in the future.



Comments

comments