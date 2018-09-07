44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Drivers Urged to Comply with Construction Zones

September 7th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The city of Evansville is urging motorists to comply with road closure signs and not to drive around barricades.

City officials say they noticed an increase in the number of drivers ignoring barricades and road closure signs which creates hazardous situations for construction workers and vehicle passengers.

Officials say on September 6th, a motorist drove around a barricade at the intersection of Bellemeade Avenue and South Kelsey Avenue, crashing into a construction vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

 

