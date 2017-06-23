Evansville Mother Facing Child Neglect And Marijuana Charges

The woman arrested last week for allegedly leaving her four-month-old in the car while she was in the west side Walmart for two and half hours is now out of jail.

Kelly Decorrevont faced a judge today where she was released on her own recognizance.

THE 35-year-old mom was also ordered to not have any contact with her son while she’s out of jail.

She’s facing charges of child neglect and possession of marijuana.

A man flagged down police after seeing the infant sweating profusely and crying in the hot car.

Evansville Police Officers, and a Walmart employee shattered the window of the car, and were able to get the baby out.

Decorrevont told police she didn’t know he was inside the vehicle and that her teenage daughter must have put him in the car without her knowledge.

She’s set to be back in court in August.

