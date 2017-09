Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Montessori Academy Celebrates International Day of Peace September 22nd, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Students at Montessori Academy in Evansville took part in the International Day of Peace Thursday by singing “Light a Candle for Peace.”

People sang the song for 24 hours straight around the world.

The Montessori Academy took part in the singing at 10:30 Thursday morning.

The children range in age from three to nine years old.

