Evansville METS To Offer Free Service Sunday

August 4th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System is offering free Sunday service to promote public transportation. On Sunday, August 6th, METS will offer free service between 6:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. There will be five routes included in this Sunday service.

The routes include:

– Howell to Mary
– Stringtown Road to First Avenue
– Lincoln Avenue
– Covert Avenue to Riverside Drive
– East Connection

There will also be another free Sunday service offered on Sunday, September 3rd from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

