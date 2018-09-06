Evansville Member Wander Showcases City’s Various Cultures

Eight Evansville area cultural institutions are partnering to host Evansville Member Wander later this month.

This community-wide reciprocal event provides visitors the opportunity to explore all the arts and cultural amenities the community has to offer.

Participating organizations will offer special programming throughout the weekend and discounts on new membership purchases.

Visitors who are members of the of the eight cultural organizations below can present a valid membership card for free admission at one of the other participating locations.

Angel Mounds State Historic Site

Evansville African American Museum

Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science

Evansville Wartime Museum

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden

Reitz Home Museum

Children’s Museum of Evansville

Wesselman Woods Nature Center & Preserve

Evansville Member Wander Weekend will begin September 21st at 9:00AM and end on September 23rd at 5:00PM.

Comments

comments