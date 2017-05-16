Evansville Mayor Unveils ‘Build in Evansville’ Plan

It could become a little easier for residential and commercial construction companies to do business in Evansville. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced several proposed changes to the process in what he is calling the ‘Build in Evansville’ proposal.

The changes in this proposal are designed to improve local building ordinances and further encourage development in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

‘Build in Evansville’ is a proposal put out by the mayor’s office that is designed to spur more development in the city and county.

The proposal aims to accomplish five goals. Goal number one is to reduce the license application time for new construction by two to three weeks.

Goal number two is to boost the number of applicants for residential sub contractors.

Goal three is to streamline the administrative work process for contractors, reducing paperwork and time through an optional two year license instead of a one-year license.

Goal four is to protect customers from potential fraudulent work, and require federal background checks as part of the application process. In the past, the city only required state background checks.

The fifth and final goal is to modernize the building codes so the city and the county are on the same page.

It’s all coming at a time Mayor Winnecke calls one of the most progressive times in Evansville’s history.

While the city has seen several new construction projects like the new downtown hotel and IU Medical School, Winnecke said there are still more projects out there to be done.

Parts of this proposal will go into effect immediately, other parts will need to be approved by city and county council.

