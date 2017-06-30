Evansville Mayor Proposes Franklin Parking Plan

Evansville city officials have been hearing a lot of complaints about parking along busy West Franklin Street and now they’re dedicating more time and resources to solving them.

Friday, Mayor Winnecke’s office announced a parking management and transportation plan for West Franklin Street.

This comes after a meeting between officials, business owners and residents.

The plan will cover five areas current state analysis, public engagement, analysis and case studies, transportation demand management strategies, and recommendations and implementation.

The process is expected to last two-to-three months.

After that, all the information will be put into a final report to outline the parking management plan.

