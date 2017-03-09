Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to Run for Third Term March 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the 34th mayor, will run for a third term. He has been in office since 2012. During his time in office, Winnecke has been an advocate for bringing business downtown. He was a supporter of locating the IU Medical School downtown. On his watch the downtown convention hotel was completed.

Prior to becoming mayor, Lloyd Winnecke spent time as Senior VP and Marketing Director at Fifth Third Bank. He also spent nearly two decades in the television news industry working in several markets, including Louisville and Indianapolis. He was the News Director at WEHT-TV News 25 in Henderson before switching to banking.

Mayor Winnecke is an Evansville native and Central High School graduate who attended the University of Evansville. He has served on the Boards of Gilda’s Club of Evansville, the Evansville African American Museum and the University of Evansville Purple Aces Club. He also serves on the executive committee of the Economic Development of Southwest Indiana and ITAC (city-county information technology committee).

Comments

comments