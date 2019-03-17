Evansville Mayor to Announce Major Road Closure

A heads up for people driving through Evansville this week. Washington Avenue between Marshall Avenue and Brookside Drive will be closing this week. The roads will be closed Tuesday at 8 AM for water main upgrades. It’s highly encouraged for all thru traffic to avoid this area as congestion is likely. The road is scheduled to re-open by the end of the day March 27th weather permitting.

But, first on Monday Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives will announce an upcoming change to a major road in the city. Make sure to stay with 44news online and on-air as we bring you the latest information affecting the Tri-State.

