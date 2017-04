An Evansville man gets a big pay day thanks to a Hoosier Lottery game.

Tim Ruston says when he first saw the ten matching numbers on the quick draw he wasn’t sure he was reading them correctly.

Once he was sure he won, he called his wife to share the good news. They won $300,000. He plans to use some of the money to buy a new truck and put the rest in savings.

The overall odds of winning in “Quick Draw” are one in 9 point 1.

Comments

comments