Evansville Man Streaming Live on Facebook Arrested

An Evansville man who was live streaming on Facebook was arrested and is facing several charges. An officer attempted to pull over 28-year-old Jason Dugger after he failed to yield the right of way to southbound traffic.

According to the Facebook Live video, Dugger committed a traffic violation while filming the marked police car behind him. The video shows Dugger telling his Facebook viewers “I ain’t stopping for his ass” as the officer attempts to pull him over.

When the officer finally pulled Dugger over, he was uncooperative, refusing to identify himself or provide his driver’s license. The Officer was finally able to open the door and remove Dugger and placed him into custody. An investigation of Dugger’s vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floorboard.

Dugger previously held a handgun permit when he lived in Tennesse but has lived in Indiana for several years. According to Indiana state law, out of state permits are not recognized by the state.

Dugger was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of a handgun without a permit, Failure to ID, Failure to Yield Right of Way, and Failure to Notify BMV of Address Change.

